After US Attacks on Two Iranian Tankers, Doubts are Raised over Temporary Ceasefire in Strait Tensions

The Friday attacks on two Iranian tankers created uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire in the Iran-US tensions spanning the Straits of Hormuz. The US, however, maintains its ceasefire holds, and seeks Tehran's response to its latest agreement proposal to resolve the war, reopen the waterway, and reverse its controversial nuclear ambitions.

DUBÁI- Un frágil alto el fuego parecía mantenerse el sábado después de que Estados Unidos atacó a dos petroleros iraníes, mientras el país que alberga la sede regional de la Marina estadounidense dijo que arrestó a decenas de personas con vinculación a la Guardia Revolucionaria de Irán.

Los ataques del viernes sembraron dudas sobre el frágil alto el fuego, adoptado hace un mes, que Estados Unidos ha insistido en que sigue vigente. Washington espera una respuesta de Teherán a su última propuesta de acuerdo para poner fin a la guerra, reabrir el estrecho de Ormuz y revertir el controvertido programa nuclear iraní.

El ejército de Estados Unidos informó el viernes que sus fuerzas habían inutilizado dos petroleros iraníes que intentaban romper el bloqueo estadounidense de los puertos de Irán. Horas antes, el ejército indicó que frustró ataques contra tres buques de la Marina y atacó instalaciones militares iraníes en el estrecho





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Iran US Attacks Tankers Ceasefire Straits Of Hormuz

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