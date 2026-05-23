AI Tools Transforming Work: A Balancing Act

The rapid development of AI tools has the potential to transform the nature of work, with large language models (LLM) able to generate insightful reports that rival human reviewers. However, the hype around AI in the market has become concerning, particularly given the scale of debt issuance by the sector. This article considers the critical points in the AI supply chain where things could go wrong, highlighting risks to businesses financed with debt.

Por Raghuram G. Rajan, Project Syndicate. Chicago - Las herramientas de IA, sin duda, transformarán la naturaleza del trabajo. - Los grandes modelos lingüísticos ( LLM ) ya pueden generar informes de revisión de mis propios artículos de investigación que rivalizan con los de revisores humanos.

- A diferencia de los humanos, que siempre andan escasos de tiempo, un LLM ‘conoce’ o puede acceder a mucha más bibliografía al instante y, muchas veces, muestra menos sesgos. - La IA señala mis debilidades analíticas, revisa las demostraciones y sugiere mejoras. - Solo en contadas ocasiones los informes humanos son mejores, normalmente porque conectan los puntos y ofrecen nuevas perspectivas.

- La euforia del mercado en torno a la IA se ha vuelto preocupante, especialmente dada la magnitud de la emisión de deuda a gran escala por parte del sector. - Por tanto, conviene considerar en qué punto de la cadena de suministro de la IA las cosas podrían salir mal.

- La cadena de suministro comienza con los productores y diseñadores de infraestructura de IA: empresas como TSMC y Samsung, que fabrican chips; - Nvidia, que los diseña; - Cisco, que proporciona conectividad. - Luego vienen los proveedores de servicios en la nube como Amazon, Google y Microsoft, que están construyendo centros de datos tanto para el uso de sus propios modelos de IA como para vender capacidad de procesamiento a terceros.

- Además de los proveedores de servicios en la nube, hay empresas más especializadas como Equinix (centros de datos) y, por supuesto, Anthropic y OpenAI, los desarrolladores de los LLM fundamentales. - Por último, están los usuarios finales de los servicios de IA, tanto particulares como corporativos. - El uso particular está creciendo aceleradamente, y el uso corporativo en algunas áreas (desarrollo de software y atención al cliente) estalla.

- Sin embargo, la mayoría de las grandes empresas, si bien experimentan intensamente, aún no han implementado usos de extremo a extremo. - Muchas todavía necesitan organizar sus datos históricos para entrenar la IA para sus propios fines, y reestructurar sus operaciones tradicionales de modo que la IA pueda implementarse y mejorar con la experiencia.

- Asimismo, a muchas empresas les preocupa, con razón, la seguridad de los datos, los errores de la IA y las alucinaciones que podrían destruir su imagen de marca. - Aun así, a medida que las empresas más jóvenes y menos conservadoras encuentren más usos para la IA, ejercerán presión competitiva sobre las empresas más antiguas y grandes para que cambien





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AI LLM Debt Issuance Supply Chain Risk

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