El ayuntamiento de Cajeme distribuye entre mil y 1500 trampas para controlar la proliferación de roedores en Ciudad Obregón, causante de daños vehiculares.

Residents in Ciudad Obregón have reported a significant increase in rat activity across various neighborhoods, causing substantial damage to vehicles and raising public health concerns. The issue has been widely discussed on social media, with neighbors from the Casa Blanca and Monte Carlo sectors sharing their distress over the situation.

A local resident described finding rat tracks and excrement in the trunk of her car, along with damage to cables and plastic components. Despite using poison, the rodents continue to appear near her home, particularly in the garage area. This widespread problem has prompted urgent action from local authorities.

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Distribución Masiva de Trampas Oficiales

Mayor Javier Lamarque confirmed that the Cajeme City Hall has collaborated with health authorities by providing between one thousand and one thousand five hundred rat traps. "We have collaborated with those who requested support, with some measures, including the provision of rat traps," he stated during this morning's press conference. This distribution aims to directly address the immediate infestation affecting private property.

The mayor emphasized that the city government participates with support only when specifically requested by the affected communities. The traps are intended to be a temporary measure to reduce the rodent population in high-density residential areas. Citizens are encouraged to collect these supplies through official municipal channels to ensure proper deployment in infested zones.

Responsabilidades de la Jurisdicción Fitosanitaria

Javier Lamarque clarified that the primary attention to this problem corresponds to the Fitosanitary Jurisdiction. The municipal government of Cajeme acts in a supportive role, focusing on logistical assistance rather than direct pest control operations. This division of responsibility highlights the need for inter-institutional coordination to manage the crisis effectively.

The mayor explained that while the city provides traps, the technical implementation and broader health strategies fall under the jurisdiction of specialized health and agricultural authorities. This distinction is crucial for understanding how local governments handle emerging public health threats in urban environments.

Orígenes de la Proliferación de Roedores

Lamarque suggested that one possible cause of the rodent proliferation may be related to agricultural land that was left uncultivated for a period. These abandoned fields may have provided suitable spaces for the animals to nest before moving into urban residential areas. The lack of maintenance on these plots likely contributed to the unchecked growth of the rodent population.

The mayor urged the population to keep their yards clean to avoid conditions that favor the presence of these animals. Preventive measures at the household level are essential to complement the official efforts. Residents are advised to eliminate potential breeding grounds around their homes to reduce the risk of further infestations.

Impacto en la Comunidad y Pasos Siguientes

The ongoing issue has sparked a collective effort among residents to monitor and report rodent activity. Social media groups continue to serve as a platform for sharing updates and coordinating local responses. The distribution of traps is expected to continue as long as the situation warrants, with regular updates provided by the mayor.

Authorities remain committed to addressing the root causes of the problem through collaboration with regional health agencies. The focus is on both immediate relief through trap distribution and long-term prevention through community education. This dual approach aims to restore safety and peace of mind to the residents of Ciudad Obregón.