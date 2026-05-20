Authorities Elections Tackle Challenges of Concurrently Selecting Judicial Candidates in 2027

The Confederation of Executives demand support from the Irapuato sector, and citizens of Nuevo León are prepared to participate in a well-informed vote for judicial candidates.

comentó que la decisión de llevar a cabo una elección concurrente o separada para el Poder Judicial en 2027 será fundamental para dimensionar el tamaño del reto que enfrentarán las autoridades electorales durante el próximo proceso electoral.

Esto debido a que, de ser concurrente la elección en 2027, los consejos estatales y distritales del INE deberán duplicar sus labores. Deberán integrar un consejo para el proceso electoral de los poderes Ejecutivo y Legislativo, donde sí se incluya a representaciones de los partidos políticos, y otro consejo para la elección del Poder Judicial, donde por normatividad no se deben incluir representantes de partidos.

Autoridades electorales revisan la organización de casillas ante posibles elecciones concurrentes en 2027, recordar el caso de y consistirá en transmitir a la ciudadanía toda la información respecto a la organización de las distintas elecciones y de las candidaturas, a fin de que la votación se desarrolle correctamente y la ciudadanía pueda tomar una decisión consciente e informada. Sin embargo, aseguró que los guanajuatenses están listos para llevar a cabo tal encomienda





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Elections Judicial Candidates Supporting Sector Citizens Irapuato New Leon Transmission Of Information Explaining Message To The Population Challenges Experience Of Two Federations Double Structure Of Snacks Canvassing Withstands Exportation Looming Elections

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