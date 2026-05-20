The Government of Canada announced plans to provide up to 145 million Canadian dollars for security during the FIFA World Cup. Toronto, the host city, plans to invest close to 1,000 billion Canadian dollars in the event, which involves hosting seven matches.

El Gobierno canadiense anunci en abril que destinar hasta 145 millones de dde canadienses a seguridad durante el torneo. El Ayuntamiento de Toronto , en el centro de la ciudad, a su vez, inici en su transformacin cara a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA.

Gastara algo ms de 1,000 millones de dde canadienses (unos 727 millones de dde estadounidenses) en la organizacin del Mundial de fbbol, segn un informe del organismo federal de control presupuestario publicado el quincena. El costo estimado por partido es de 82 millones de dde canadienses, segn el responsable parlamentario de presupuesto, que segn dijo, asemeja al gasto pblico registrado en ediciones anteriores de la Copa Mundial





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