ChatGPT launches a finance analysis system that connects to bank accounts.

ChatGPT unveils a finance system that requires Pro subscriptions, as part of OpenAI's initiatives in the AI field. It differs from other banking-linked systems by providing real-time and precise financial data. It also stores data in financial memories for future discussions.

ChatGPT launches a tool last week that can change the way individuals organize their personal finances. It provides powerful tools to analyze and manage one's accounting.

However, its functioning is different than uploading an Excel to a chatbot and asking it to analyze things. Compared to other systems that also connect with bank accounts, ChatGPT's connection to bank accounts allows for direct access to expense and income information, which is real-time and precise. One key element is that ChatGPT's finance system is not free. It is only accessible to Pro users, who require a subscription costing $103 per month.

Even with other specific finance tools, it is the cost for the basic Pro subscription only. The second point is that the system is currently available only in the USA, and considering EU regulations, it is highly likely that it may take a long time for it to come to Europe. The main function of ChatGPT's Money platform is to grant the AI full access to bank accounts.

This, combined with artificial intelligence's contextual systems, enables analysis of personal finance statements. The system uses banking information, combined with AI learning systems, to grant specific information about personal money, like debts or savings. The unique aspect is that the AI's decision is based on real-time and accurate information, as it uses patterns and planning for financial advice.

The system requires active participation to make smart financial decisions, as it needs a deep understanding of the situation instead of just pulling information from financial statements. OpenAI gives examples like 'I'm saving to buy a car next year' or 'Still owe my parents for the loan they gave me'. The AI analyzes such context, stores it in its memory, and uses it for future discussions.

ChatGPT can store this information in a dedicated financial record, so it will be linked to future interactions. OpenAI states that when connections to bank accounts are made as part of the ChatGPT system, the AI gets access to bank-related information such as balances, transactions, investments, and debts.

However, it cannot see full bank numbers or make changes to them. These records are deleted after 30 days after disconnection of accounts, and information about transactions and balances remains in connected conversations. It is recommended to manually delete financial memories or memories specific to discussions. Also, consider that the AI's recommendations are suggestions and that no matter how accurate, it is up to one to use them wisely





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