La selección de República Checa, dirigida por Miroslav Koubek, ha presentado su lista de 26 jugadores para el MUNDIAL 2026. El conjunto checo, compuesto por una mezcla de experiencia y juventud, encabezada por Tomás Soucek, se enfrentará en el Grupo A a México, Corea del Sur y Sudáfrica.

Como ya lo hizo tambi'en la Selecci'on Mexicana, Chequia present'o su prelista de futbolistas rumbo al MUNDIAL 2026 . , Dirigido por Miroslav Koubek, el conjunto de la R'epublica Checa vuelve a una Copa del Mundo tras 20 aos de ausencia y su primer conjunto de jugadores es una mezcla de experiencia y juventud.

, Tomás Soucek, cap'itan y referente del West Ham United de la Premier League de Inglaterra, encabeza la lista. Tambi'en de otros referentes como Patrik Schick, del Leverkusen, Adam Hloek, del Hoffenheim, Ladislav Krej'ci, del Wolverhampton y Pavel Ulc, del Olympique de Lyon.

, Hay que recordar que con la prelista se cumple con un requisito de la FIFA para la competencia y las listas definitivas de los 26 futbolistas por selecci'on que acudir'an a la justa a celebrarse en Estados Unidos, M'exico y C'anada se deben entregar al organismo a m'as tarde que el 1 de junio. , Chequia esta en el Grupo A de la competencia junto con la Selecci'on M'exica, Corea del Sur y Sudáfrica.

, El MUNDIAL 2026 se jugar'a por primera vez en tres pa'ses. Se disputar'a del 11 de junio al 19 de julio, proximo y por primera vez competir'an con 48 selecciones. , Porteros Lukas Hornicek (Braga SC) Martin Jedlicka (FC Banik Ostrava) Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur FC) Jan Koutny (SK Sigma Olomouc) Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven) ...

, Defensas Vladimír Coufal (TSG Hoffenheim 1899) David Doudera (SK Slavia Praga) Matej Hada (SK Sigma Olomouc) Tomá Hole (SK Slavia Praga) Robin Hranác (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) Tepán Chaloupek (SK Slavia Praga) Václav Jemelka (FC Viktoria Plzen) David Jurásek (SK Slavia Praga) Ladislav Krej'ci (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC) Karel Spácil (FC Vikt[... ]a Plzen) Adam Evínský (AC Sparta Praga) Martin Vitík (Bologna FC 1909) Tomá Vlcek (SK Slavia Praga) Jaroslav Zelený (AC Sparta Praga) David Zima (SK Slavia Praga).

, Medios Lukas Ambros (Gornik Zabrze) Michal Beran (SK Sigma Olomouc) Pavel Bucha (Cincinnati FC) Lukas Cerv (FC Viktoria Plzen) Krystof Danek (LASK Linz FC) Vladimír Darida (FC Hradec Králové) Patrik Hellebrand (Gornik Zabrze) Adam Karabec (Olympique Lyon) Ondrej Kricfalusi (FC Banik Ostrava) Tomá Ladra (FC Viktoria Plzen) David Planka (FC Banik Ostrava) Lukas Provod (SK Slavia Praga) Matej Ryne (AC Sparta Praga) Lukas Sadílek (Gornik Zabrze) Michal Sadílek (SK Slavia Praga) Hugo Sochurek (AC Sparta Praga) Alexandr Sojka (FC Viktoria Plzen) Tomá Soucek (West Ham United FC) Pavel u...l (Olympique Lyon) ... .





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República Checa MUNDIAL 2026 PRELISTA DRAE ANDERSON Abbey's Resort Stadium 905 Football Spain Portugal Cola-Cola Classic Coca-Cola FOOTBALLS Football (Soccer) Banco Santander

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