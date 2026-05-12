Child's struggle for family reunification in US

The story of Wilfredo, a Venezuelan child who was separated from his mother due to a routine traffic stop and had to navigate the complex US immigration system alone, highlights the challenges faced by many immigrant children in the country.

HOUSTON, Texas- El frío de las salas de audiencia en Houston suele ser implacable, pero para Wilfredo, un niño venezolano de apenas 10 años, el verdadero frío fue el que sintió durante meses en el pecho al no poder abrazar a su madre.

Ese vacío terminó el 11 de mayo, aunque sea por un instante, en un centro de detención: 'La abracé', le confesó a un repotero de N+ Univision 45, quien inmediatamente le preguntó: 'Qué le dijiste?

', a lo que el menor respondió: 'Que la quería mucho'. ¿Un caso contra un niño? La pesadilla comenzó con una parada de tránsito rutinaria en Houston, Texas. Según las autoridades, Nexoli Gómez quedó bajo custodia de las autoridades migratorias.

Desde entonces, Wilfredo ha tenido que navegar solo el complejo sistema judicial de Estados Unidos. Al menor le llegó una carta que le notificaba que lo enviarían a un tercer país, exactamente a Ecuador.

Sin embargo, Wilfredo no tiene ninguna familia allá. Además le informaron que debido a la detención de la madre, su caso es ahora independiente. Y así es como Wilfredo, al igual que otros cientos de menores, quedó obligado a presentarse ante jueces de inmigración, sin el respaldo de un abogado. Deportación en suspenso En su más reciente audiencia, el lunes, 11 de mayo, la tensión se palpaba en el aire.

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional buscaba deportar al menor a un tercer país. Sin embargo, el magistrado a cargo desestimó la petición tras una observación de sentido común: 'El juez lo rechazó basado en que el menor todavía es muy niño y solo no puede responder a esa moción', explicó Milton Torres, el abogado que ahora lleva su defensa. Mientras su madre permanece detenida, Marife Mosquera, quien fuera su empleadora, ha asumido el papel de tutora.

Ella es el puente emocional entre ambos: 'Ella está muy triste porque no puede estar al lado de él, es su única familia inmediata aquí en EEUU', comenta Marife, quien asegura que la comunicación diaria es el único salvavidas que mantiene en pie a la madre en medio de la incertidumbre. La comunidad que los rodea no los deja solos.

Marysabel Velásquez, amiga cercana de la familia, expresa el deseo colectivo de quienes han visto el esfuerzo de estos inmigrantes venezolanos por echar raíces: 'Obviamente queremos que no se vaya, continúe su vida aquí, tiene tiempo aquí y queremos que todo salga bien'. El futuro de la familia venezolana El camino hacia el asilo sigue abierto, pero el reloj no se detiene.

El deseo de Wilfredo es corto y potente, una frase que resume su lucha: 'Yo quiero quedarme con mi mamá'. El desenlace de esta historia tiene fechas marcadas en el calendario: en tres semanas se conocerá la sentencia de su madre, y en julio, Wilfredo regresará a la corte de Houston





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