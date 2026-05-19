Coahuila Maintains Its Top Ten Position in Vehicle Sales with 2,987 Units

The news text explains that Coahuila maintains its position in the Top Ten of vehicle sales with 2,987 units and in the eighth place overall with 12,636 units during the January-April period. The results are attributed to a 9.5% growth compared to the same month last year and a 2.7% share of the total national sales in April.

Coahuila maintains its position in the Top Ten of vehicle sales as it has ranked in the ninth position with 2,987 units and in the eighth place overall with 12,636 units during the January-April period, according to the buyers' information of the Association of Mexican Automobile Distributors ( AMDA ).

The numbers of April represented a growth of 9.5% compared to the same month last year and were responsible for representing 2.7% of the total national sales in April. The top ten in April was led by Mexico City with 17,024 units, followed by Edomex with 13,661, Nuevo León with 9,849, Jalisco with 8,339, Puebla with 5,787, Veracruz with 5,161, Guanajuato with 4,654, Quintana Roo with 3,473, Coahuila with 2,987, and Querétaro with 2,823.

Coahuila had a 0.5% growth in the first quarter of the year and accounted for 2.6% of the total national sales during that period, placing the company eighth nationwide





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Auto Industry Rankings Omez Coahuila Top Ten Mexican Vehicle Sales AMDA Buyers' Information CDMX Edomex Nuevo León Jalisco Puebla Veracruz Guanajuato Quintana Roo Yucatán

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