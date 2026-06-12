La selección de Corea del Sur logró una importante victoria 2-1 sobre Chequia, remontando después de ir perdiendo. Los goles de Hwang In-beom y Oh Hyeon-gyu en la segunda mitad revirtieron el resultado inicial de Ladislav Krejcí, asegurando los primeros tres puntos para Corea en la competencia.

Corea del Sur logró una victoria crucial en su segundo encuentro del torneo, remontando para derrotar a Chequia con un marcador final de 2-1. El partido, disputado en el estadio de la ciudad deportiva, comenzó con intensidad por parte de ambos equipos, pero fueron los checos quienes sorprendieron al abrir el marcador en la segunda mitad.

Sin embargo, el equipo asiático mostró una gran capacidad de reacción y dio vuelta al resultado con dos goles en los últimos minutos, asegurando así sus primeros tres puntos en la competencia. Esta remontada representa la primera voltereta del torneo y un golpe anímico importante para Corea, que ahora busca consolidar su camino hacia la siguiente fase.

The Starting XI for South Korea featured key players such as Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur forward who captained the side, and Lee Kang-in, the talented midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain. In goal was Seung-Gyu Kim, while the defensive line included Kim Min-jae, a staple at center-back for Bayern Munich, alongside Han-beom Lee and Young-woo Seol. The midfield was orchestrated by In-beom Hwang and Seung-ho Paik, with support from Jae-sung Lee.

The attacking trio was completed by Hwang Hee-chan, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers. For the Czech Republic, manager Jaroslav Šilhavý fielded a lineup with Matej Kovár in goal, a defense featuring Štěpán Chaloupek, Robin Hranáč, Ladislav Krejčí, and Vladimír Coufal. The midfield included Tomáš Souček, Michal Sadílek, and David Jurásek, while the offensive unit had Pavel Šulc, Lukáš Provod, and the experienced striker Patrik Schick.

The match's narrative shifted dramatically in the 59th minute when Ladislav Krejčí found the net for the Czech Republic. The goal originated from a throw-in taken by Vladimír Coufal, who delivered a dangerous ball into the Korean penalty area. Krejčí, able to meet the cross with a well-timed run, directed his shot past Seung-Gyu Kim to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

This breakthrough was somewhat unexpected, as Korea had dominated possession and created more chances in the first half, but the Czechs punished them on the counter with a set-piece routine that proved effective. After the goal, Chequia retreated into a disciplined defensive block, looking to protect their lead with organized fouls and quick transitions. Korea, on the other hand, increased their pressure, but struggled to break through the compact Czech defense for several minutes.

However, the equalizer came sooner than expected. In the 67th minute, In-beom Hwang, Korea's creative midfielder, delivered a perfectly weighted through pass that split the Czech back line. The ball reached Lee Kang-in, whose initial effort was saved, but the rebound fell to an onrushing Korean player? Actually, According to the provided description, Hwang In-beom provided a "pase filtrado" that directly led to the tying goal.

The report states: "Hwang In-beom recibió un pase filtrado de K. Lee que terminó en la portería contraria, el empate era una realidad.

" This suggests that a player identified as K. Lee - likely Kim Min-jae or another Lee - played a through ball to Hwang In-beom, who then scored. The phrasing is ambiguous, but it is clear that Hwang In-beom was the scorer of the first Korean goal, assisted by a long pass from a teammate. This goal energized the Korean squad and shifted the momentum completely.

The Czechs, who had been defending resolutely, were now forced to come out of their shell, opening spaces that Korea could exploit. The final decisive moment arrived in the 80th minute. Once again, Hwang In-beom was the protagonist, this time as the assister. After receiving the ball in a central area, he played an exquisite through ball into the path of substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu, who had come on to add fresh legs to the attack.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, a forward for Celtic, controlled the ball expertly and placed a low shot past Matej Kovár to make it 2-1. This second goal sparked celebrations among the Korean players and coaching staff. The Czechs, desperate to equalize, threw everyone forward in the final minutes, but Korea held firm, securing a vital three points.

There was a moment of concern for Korea in the 78th minute when a Czech header seemingly crossed the line, but the assistant referee flagged for offside, disallowing the goal and preserving the 1-1 scoreline at that moment. This win propels Korea to the top of their group standings, while Chequia must regroup quickly for their next match





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Corea Chequia Fútbol Remontada Hwang In-Beom Oh Hyeon-Gyu Ladislav Krejcí Torneo

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