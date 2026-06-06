El debate en Mahahual, Quintana Roo, se centra en el modelo de turismo de enclave y su impacto en la comunidad y el ecosistema. La llegada de la transnacional se percibía como un acto de justicia financiera y parte de los residentes locales la recibían con esperanza, pero la presión conservacionista y la reconfiguración socioterritorial violenta han llevado a la cancelación del proyecto.

El amanecer en Mahahual, Quintana Roo prometía un futuro dorado frente al mar Caribe cuando se anunció la construcción de un gigantesco parque acuático con una inversión de 1 000 millones de dólares para 107 hectáreas.

Tras la cancelación del proyecto por la presión conservacionista, este pequeño pueblo pesquero cercano a la frontera con Belice vive hoy un debate que trasciende sus fronteras. La llegada de la transnacional se percibía como un acto de justicia financiera y parte de los residentes locales la recibían con esperanza. Mahahual es el corazón de la Costa Maya, una región en el sur de Quintana Roo que destaca por su aislamiento y pureza biológica.

A diferencia de la explotada Riviera Maya, este destino representa una de las últimas reservas de selva baja y manglares vírgenes que actúan como barrera natural y refugio de biodiversidad. El pueblo de Mahahual se ha convertido en el centro de un debate sobre el modelo de turismo de enclave. Su relevancia ambiental es crítica, ya que su litoral forma parte del Sistema Arrecifal Mesoamericano, el segundo arrecife de barrera más extenso del planeta.

Un ecosistema de frágil equilibrio que depende de la conservación de sus costas para sobrevivir. Mahahual tiene un muelle internacional denominado Puerto Costa Maya que, desde 2009, está concesionado para el arribo de hasta tres cruceros diarios. Estos pagan un impuesto de 5 dólares por pasajero al municipio. A pesar de los ingresos, los locales sufren carencias en servicios básicos como el agua y la electricidad.

Además, en México, la vida comunitaria implica identidad colectiva y un arraigo territorial profundo. La relación espiritual de los pescadores con el mar trasciende el valor inmobiliario. Imponer un proyecto de esta magnitud rompe el tejido comunitario y atenta contra la cohesión social. La invasión de extraños transforma espacios de convivencia en zonas de tránsito comercial.

Para la empresa, el territorio representa rendimiento; para el local, es familia. Santorini ya imponen restricciones severas a los megacruceros. Venecia prohibió grandes naves en su laguna para proteger su patrimonio histórico. También implementaron tasas de acceso para desincentivar el excursionismo masivo sin beneficios.

Mientras estas y otras ciudades, como Ámsterdam o Barcelona, legislan su soberanía y regulan el modelo crucerista, Mahahual se asoma al abismo de ladesde la lucha por la conservación. Aquí se disputa la supervivencia de un ecosistema virgen amenazado por el impacto delhídrica o por agua.

La presión social logró que las medidas de protección del Parque Nacional Bahía de Loreto y el Programa de Acción de Protección de la Ballena Azul continúen vigentes tras la cancelación del decreto presidencial que apostaba por cruceros y omitía el sitio de crianza de las ballenas. El modelo de cruceros genera una reconfiguración socioterritorial que resulta sumamente violenta. En Monterey, California, las comunidades también luchan por proteger sus santuarios marinos.

En todos estos ámbitos litorales, el crucero masivo intenta colonizar pueblos de baja densidad. El beneficio económico se concentra en las navieras mediante circuitos de consumo cerrados. El costo real se externaliza hacia la población en forma de inflación. Los servicios públicos colapsan mientras la identidad comunitaria se pierde bajo el cemento.

El turismo de enclave visualiza al destino como una burbuja hermética móvil. El pueblo se convierte en escenografía observada desde la cubierta del barco. Se desvía agua potable para el turista mientras los locales sufren apagones. En este 2026, el Gobierno de México ha dado un giro político inesperado.

La Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales de México (Semarnat) cataloga ahora el proyecto de Mahahual como proyecto de impacto ambiental significativo y la Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (Profepa) clausuró obras por destrucción de manglares y compactación de selva baja





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