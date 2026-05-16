Detained Cuban father shares harrowing experience in USA TODAY Network interview

Justo Betancourt, a Cuban with a valid green card under the I-220A status, shared his terrifying ordeal at the hands of ICE when he was mistakenly detained for months. Despite his fight to get released, Arianne, his daughter, still struggles to understand her father's condition and treatment after being released.

Justo Betancourt, who was wrongly detained by ICE for months, shared his shocking experience with USA TODAY Network. Arianne, his daughter, expressed her relief but frustration over his condition as she tried to help him regain his health.

Justo, a Cuban green card holder with I-220A status, was handcuffed for long hours, went without food, and witnessed inhumane treatment at the jail in the Everglades. He was ultimately released due to mistakes made during his detention and the help of his attorneys, but Arianne remains worried about his health and the mistreatment he faced





Univision / 🏆 50. in MX We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICE Detention Haitian Adjustment Alcatraz Of The Everglades Miscontexte FHP ICE Misinterpretación

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh O’Connor's Secretive Journey to Star in Steven Spielberg's 'The Day of the Revelation'The actor shares his experience of being chosen for the lead role in the new science fiction film, which involved unusual secrecy measures to protect the project.

Read more »

Experience a replica of Friends' iconic sets and environment!Get ready for a trip down memory lane as you explore a replica of the iconic sets and environment from the popular TV series, Friends. Through 8 photo opportunity stations, you'll be immersed in the world of Friends, recreating scenes, and revisiting places you might remember from the show. The experience includes recreating scenes using props such as Phoebe's guitar and Central Perk's famous coffee cups. You'll marvel at scenery such as the famous apartment building in which Monica lives and the ‘Central Perk’ cafe which served as the setting for many scenes. Get ready to recreate the show's most memorable phrases, scenes and locations. The display includes the first drafts of the scripts, exclusive merchandise items and photos of fans recreating scenes around the world.

Read more »

Exclusive: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight reviewExplore the new LEGO Batman game, with a dynamic combat system and a fully revamped open world, while keeping the classic LEGO humor. Discover the excitement of the live experience with exclusive content.

Read more »

Disney magic, series mexicanas and The Boys in 4DX: cinepalís spoilerDisney and classic series such as Toy Story and The Boys have a unique way of touching our lives. Cinépolis announced that the final episode of The Boys will be screened in the 4DX format at selected complexes. This immersive cinematic experience combines motion, water, wind and more effects to make the final episode a truly unique experience. The announcement was made after Cinépolis shared a promotional poster on social media featuring Homelander with the tagline 'Vívelo en 4DX', accompanied by the confirmation that the show will be screened on May 20th, exactly a year after the release of the controversial ending to the series. This unique screen format ensures that fans have an intense emotional experience to remember.

Read more »

Best memes for Teacher's Day 2026: C'mon, share them on Facebook!As the 15th of May came and went, it was time to celebrate the Mexican teachers once again for the fourth annual Día del Maestro. The main event was to mock and joke about the quirks of the beloved teachers who marked their lives with their wit, patience, and care.

Read more »

Windows 11 esconde una herramienta de los años 90 que ya no sirve para nadaEl Marcador de teléfono lleva más de 30 años en Windows. Hoy marca un error al ejecutarlo en Windows 11 porque ya nadie usa un módem.

Read more »