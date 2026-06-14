Donald Trump cumple 80 años y muestra obsesión por ser alabado

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, cumple 80 años este 14 de junio y muestra una obsesión clara por ser alabado y dejar su nombre, rostro y firma como una marca pública desde el poder. La Casa Blanca rechaza cuestionamientos sobre su estado físico y mental.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump , cumple 80 años este 14 de junio y muestra una obsesión clara por ser alabado y dejar su nombre, rostro y firma como una marca pública desde el poder.

La Casa Blanca rechaza cuestionamientos sobre su estado físico y mental. Además, Trump ha anunciado planes para edificios, dinero, documentos, programas sociales, salud, migración, defensa, cultura y símbolos nacionales, lo que muestra la lógica del poder que se está instalando. Trump nombrará a James McDonald como fiscal de Nueva York y ha anunciado planes para la Trump Gold Card y TrumpRx.gov





El_Universal_Mx / 🏆 7. in MX We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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