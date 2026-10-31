Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Soundtrack Release Date and Tracks Revealed

Rockstar Games announces the official release date for the GTAVI soundtrack, available on digital platforms and in physical format. Discover the 30 tracks composed by Justice and the featured special guests.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the game of the moment, which is saying a lot considering it's not even available yet. That will change in just a few weeks, and Rockstar Games is preparing the ground for what is easily the most important release in recent history.

And yes, many related products will also be launched during and after its arrival in stores. Late last week, the company shared new details about the next official release. This item will be available in both digital and physical versions, with the latter being especially appealing to loyal players looking to expand their collection. Video related: What happened to Grand Theft Auto clones?

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Bandas sonoras de Grand Theft Auto VI

The original soundtrack for GTAVI has an official release date Without exaggeration, we can say that GTAVI is also a very controversial release. As many of you will know, the new open-world title will debut only in digital format, as physical boxes will be empty and limited to including a simple download code. Even so, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are not turning their backs on the physical format entirely.

This week, the creators of the franchise announced the official release date for the soundtrack, which, in addition to being available on streaming platforms and digital portals, will also be available on CD and vinyl. The so-called Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score includes 30 tracks that make up the official game soundtrack. The music was composed by the French electronic duo Justice, with the participation of multiple special guests.

Among the songs that make up the soundtrack is Flower in a Hurricane, a collaboration with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. This song first appeared in the launch trailer for the new installment in the saga. The album also includes several additional digital tracks that make up a 3-hour suite of unreleased GTAVI material.

Justice lanza nuevo sencillo Pusher

To commemorate the announcement, Justice (comprised of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay) released the electronic track Pusher, a collaboration with French artist Gesaffelstein. Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score will be officially released on December 11, 2026, on major streaming music platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has already started pre-orders for physical editions. The GTAVI soundtrack will be available on a double-disc CD and a triple vinyl (in a limited transparent edition and standard black). Loyal fans interested in purchasing can now pre-order their copy on the game's official website.

Diferencias entre score y álbum oficial

Bad Bunny and other artists participate in the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack It's important not to confuse the Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score with Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which is another musical release including 34 original tracks by international artists, such as Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Yung Lean. This album will be released on the same day as the game, November 19, 2026.

GTAVI: The Album will be sold in a CD edition costing $19.98 USD and a vinyl version for $124.98 USD. Naturally, it will also be available in digital format.

While we must wait to see the complete list of artists who will form part of the soundtrack and shape the various radio stations we can listen to while driving through Leonida and Vice City, Rockstar Games has already confirmed some songs by famous bands and singers that will appear in the game.

Lista completa de canciones confirmadas

Born N Raided - DJ Khaled (featuring Pitbull, Trick Daddy, & Rick Ross) Bright Lights, Big City - Keith Richards Canalla - Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata Don't Come Home a Drinkin' - Loretta Lyn Electric Feel - MGMT EoO - Bad Bunny Good Ones - Charli XCX Gye Wani - Pat Thomas featuring Ebo Taylor I - Black Sabbath I'm Broken - Pantera Joha - Asake Last Thing You Need - Morgan Wallen Like a Pimp Mix - JefeEdai Macacoa 2000 - Rauw Alejandro Midnight Sun (Girls Trip) - Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior - David Allan Coe Raining Blood - Slayer RHYNO - Travis Scott Sexy Magic - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again..

& Etienne de Crécy - S Shay'sana - DJ Lag & Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela Si es trucho es trucho (Remix) - Axel Rulay featuring Farruko & El Afla That's It - Yung Lean The Conversation - Hank Williams, Jr & Waylon Jennings Who Dat - JT Money But tell us, are you excited about this release? What do you think of the musical selection? Let us hear your comments.