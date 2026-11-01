Heat waves pose growing risk to pregnant women and babies, research shows

As global temperatures rise, the frequency and intensity of heat waves are increasing, posing a significant threat to maternal and infant health. Research indicates that exposure to high temperatures during pregnancy can lead to serious complications, including premature births, miscarriages, and birth defects, even in regions that do not experience extreme heat.

Lakhoo's team published a paper on how heat affects pregnancies in Nature Medicine, one of the world's leading medical journals. Days later, she woke up with pain as contractions wracked her body.

She was giving birth six weeks early. Nobody will be safe in a warming world, Lakhoo said, and especially not pregnant women. Recent studies from around the world show that heat waves threaten pregnant women and the babies they carry, increasing the odds of everything from birth defects to miscarriages to premature births. Health professionals are just beginning to understand this danger, and when they consider it, they often focus on extreme heat.

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But the science shows that's not the whole story. Not only are women who live in the hottest deserts of the world at risk, but also more than 1 billion women like Lakhoo who live in temperate or even cold climates, research finds. That's because risks increase as temperatures spike past what's usual, even if the absolute temperature isn't scorching. It's impossible to say for certain how large a role heat played in Lakhoo's pregnancy complications.

But the threat is particularly acute for women with pre-existing risk factors, research shows. And as Lakhoo would discover, her own pregnancy was complicated from the start by a condition that would have made it difficult even under ideal circumstances. Now, for her and for most women around the world, the danger from heat is growing.

Over the past 65 years, Reuters has found, heat waves have gone from being intermittent, relatively small events to being massive phenomena we call heat storms. In the definition Reuters developed in consultation with climate scientists, a heat wave consists of five consecutive days of temperatures in the top 10% of a region's historical range.

Los ciclones térmicos amenazan a las embarazadas

We call the largest heat waves - those that at their peak cover at least 1% of the globe, roughly half the size of Canada - heat storms. These heat events pose a particular threat to expecting mothers and their unborn children. In Mexico, for example, a Reuters analysis of millions of birth records shows that when heat storms and ordinary heat waves hit in the final month of pregnancy, the rate of premature births spikes by up to 18%.

Heat storms are multiplying in size and number. In the 1960s, there were just 51, and the largest covered about 6% of the planet, affecting a tiny fraction of the world's population. So far this decade, more than 665 were recorded. The largest spread over nearly 85% of the globe over the course of a year, affecting virtually every person on earth, including Lakhoo.

As a young doctor working with patients from Johannesburg's crowded townships, and later as a health researcher, Lakhoo became convinced that overpopulation was the driver of many global problems. The idea of contributing to that through motherhood made her feel guilty. By the time she and her partner decided to try for a baby, Lakhoo had joined a team affiliated with University of Witwatersrand in South Africa as a clinical researcher.

Estudios vinculan el calor con pérdidas y malformaciones

She and her colleagues were trying to understand the effects of heat on pregnant women. A 2020 study out of Spain found that extreme heat was tied to a 42% increase in pregnancy losses. A study released later that year found that heat was associated with preterm labor for women in the United States. Another study found that heat was linked to more babies born with malformations in China.

Lakhoo's team wanted to see if similar patterns existed in South Africa. The research was slow going because pregnant women are a vulnerable population that must be protected during medical research. Lakhoo applied to ethics review panels to conduct studies in which mothers would wear devices that measured how much heat their bodies absorbed as they went about their daily lives. She applied to analyze existing hospital data.

She applied to study mothers who already had miscarried to see if heat played a role. One by one, the applications were denied or sat unreviewed for months. The delays frustrated her. She wanted answers.

Lakhoo analiza datos sin aprobación ética

So she set the studies aside and instead turned to data sets that tracked every birth in the country. The data went back to the 1990s, and Lakhoo could analyze it without ethics approval. She looked for correlations between temperature and birth outcomes. When she looked at the data nationally, she found nothing.

The country is diverse - parts of it are hot and dry, parts are cold and wet, and parts are temperate - and the outcomes seemed washed out against that background. But when she looked at specific regions, she began to see patterns. In the Eastern Cape, a coastal province with a Mediterranean climate, there was a clear correlation between high temperatures and poor outcomes. The higher the temperature, the greater the risk.

El calor relativo al clima local aumenta el riesgo

That was a crucial finding. It hinted that even if a region didn't experience extreme highs, a hot day - relative to what was normal for that location - was still dangerous.