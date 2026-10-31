Inmates at Neza-Bordo Prison Create Massive Day of the Dead Offering

The Neza-Bordo prison in the State of Mexico has been transformed for the Day of the Dead celebrations. Inmates have created a stunning visual display featuring 50,000 paper flowers, 29 cardboard pieces including 13 catrinas, a cart, two skulls, three giant dogs, and five boats, all arranged to represent a river surrounded by artisanal offerings. This massive project, titled 'Parakota (butterfly)

Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico. The main palapa at the Neza-Bordo prison, where the contrast between the beige color of inmates' uniforms and the black of guards' attire usually prevails, has been transformed into a visually striking mosaic of colors.

This change reflects the tradition of celebrating a special date: the Day of the Dead. After months of hard work, effort, perseverance, and artistic talent from the prisoners, a massive offering was unveiled. Typical Mexican colors are evident in the paper cutouts, handicrafts, toys, food, candles, picture frames, skulls, flowers, butterflies, monumental catrinas, and an extensive mural that faithfully recreates the theme of the souls that descend onto Lake Janitzio in Michoacán. The offering, titled 'Parakota (butterfly)