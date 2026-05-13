Iranian negotiator urges US to accept Islamic Republic's proposal to end the war, as US president says truce is critical

The Iranian negotiator urged the US to accept the Islamic Republic's proposal to end the war, after the US president said the truce is in a critical state. The war, which started more than two months ago with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has affected hundreds of millions of people worldwide due to its impact on the global economy, despite a ceasefire in effect since April 8. The Iranian negotiator said that any other approach would be futile and would lead to failure after failure, and that US taxpayers would have to pay more as the delay in accepting the proposal.

Washington/Teherán/Dubái. El jefe negociador iraní urgía a Estados Unidos a que acepte la contrapropuesta de la república islámica para poner fin a la guerra, después de que el presidente Donald Trump dijera que la tregua se encuentra en estado crítico.

La guerra iniciada hace más de dos meses con los ataques estadounidenses e israelíes contra Irán el 28 de febrero afecta a cientos de millones de personas en todo el mundo por sus repercusiones en la economía mundial, a pesar de un alto el fuego en vigor desde el 8 de abril.

"No hay otra alternativa más que aceptar los derechos del pueblo iraní tal como se exponen en la propuesta de 14 puntos. Cualquier otro enfoque será infructuoso y se saldará con un fracaso tras otro", escribió en X el negociador Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, presidente del Parlamento iraní. Cuanto más se demore Washington en aceptar la propuesta 'más tendrán que pagar los contribuyentes estadounidenses', añadió sobre la oferta enviada en respuesta al plan de Washington.

En Estados Unidos, la inflación en abril alcanzó su nivel más alto en tres años, debido a las consecuencias de la guerra en Oriente Medio, según datos publicados ayer. El Pentágono indicó además este martes que el costo de la guerra con Irán se aproxima a los 29,000 millones de dólares, unos 4,000 millones más que lo estimado hace dos semanas.

Según varios medios, la propuesta estadounidense incluía un memorando de entendimiento para poner fin a los combates y establecía un marco de negociaciones sobre el programa nuclear iraní. El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Irán sostiene que su respuesta pide el fin de la guerra en todos los frentes, incluido Líbano, el cese del bloqueo naval estadounidense a los puertos iraníes y la liberación de activos congelados en el extranjero por las sanciones impuestas hace años.

El portavoz del Ministerio de Defensa iraní, Reza Talaei-Nik, declaró a la agencia Irna que si Estados Unidos "no accede a las demandas legítimas y definitivas en el ámbito diplomático, debe esperar que se repitan sus derrotas en el campo de batalla".

"No necesita a China" Los mercados siguen ahora pendientes del viaje de Trump a Pekín, donde aterrizará hoy miércoles. Trump declaró ayer antes de viajar, que sostendrá una 'larga conversación' con Xi sobre Irán, pero enfatizó que no necesita a su homólogo chino para encontrar una salida al conflicto





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