Léa Seydoux shares her honest opinion about James Bond’s future, Amazon MGM’s acquisition of MGM, and collaboration with Denis Villeneuve

Léa Seydoux discusses her feelings about the change of hands from the Broccoli family to Amazon MGM, her positive outlook on Denis Villeneuve’s involvement in the film, and shares her thoughts on artificial intelligence in Hollywood. She also mentions her upcoming films, The Unknown and Gentle Monster, which explore identities under pressure.

Léa Seydoux laments that James Bond has fallen into Amazon MGM’s hands: ‘At least Denis Villeneuve is the director and it will be cinema’ and discusses her honest opinion about the future of the character in cinema.

The French actress, known for playing Madeleine Swann in the latest James Bond film, shares her feelings about the franchise’s change of hands and highlights the reason she trusts the new structure: the sale of the franchise gave her mixed feelings. She felt a bit sad when she learned the news of the sale but quickly turned her mind to Villeneuve: ‘But now that it’s Denis, I thought: ‘At least it’s him, so it will be cinema.

”, where Bond sacrificed himself to save her and her daughter. That cliffhanger leaves the franchise open for a new chapter. Seydoux also shares her thoughts on the collaboration between Amazon and MGM, her experience working with Denis Villeneuve on Dune and Dune Part 2, and her views on artificial intelligence in Hollywood. She also reveals plans for two upcoming films, The Unknown and Gentle Monster





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Léa Seydoux James Bond Amazon MGM Denis Villeneuve Blade Runner 2049 Dune Dune Part 2 Intelligence AI Artificial Intelligence Hollywood Oscar 2026 The Unknown Gentle Monster Pedro Almodóvar Ian Mckellen Alec Guinness Princess Diaries 3 Midnight In Paris The Woman In The Window

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