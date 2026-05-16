Luis Miguel Hospitalization Update: He is Being Treated by Top Doctors and Could be Discharged Next Week

A new update on the health status of Luis Miguel, the famous Mexican singer, which has been hospitalized. His current health status will be closely monitored by professional medical doctors who will help the singer decreases the burden on his body. Additionally, his faithful girlfriend, Paloma, is by his side.

Luis Miguel again becomes the news, this time not for an announcement of a new tour, the release of a new song or even the announcement of his children, but that 'El Sol de México' is allegedly being hospitalized in a New York hospital.

Specifically, it was reported on Friday 15th May that Luis Miguel was urgently hospitalized due to a heart problem. Also with him is his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas. What is Luis Miguel's current health status? The television show of entertainment, El Gordo y La Flaca revealed new details of Luis Miguel's health status today 16th May.

Although it was reported that the singer was admitted to a hospital in New York, according to the source mentioned above, Luis Miguel was hospitalized since Monday 11th May. According to the information in the program mentioned earlier, Luis Miguel is hospitalized due to a heart condition, but there are not many details as they have always been handled with total discretion. The doctors of this hospital, where Luis Miguel stays, are of the first level.

A very special care is being given to the singer, with doctors specially trained to deal with such cases of cardiac problems. Paloma Cuevas, girlfriend of the singer, has been by his side all week while "El Sol" will soon be released from the hospital. Indeed, Luis Miguel is being closely watched by medical professionals and is being treated by some of the best doctors dedicated to heart problems.

‘He is staying in observation. It is expected that he will be discharged next week', they said





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Luis Miguel Hospitalized Heart Problem Panama

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