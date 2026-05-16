Manchester City clinches eighth FA Cup trophy as Chelsea endures steep final defeat

El Manchester City, dirigido por Josep Guardiola, concluyó la temporada con su octavo título en el torneo más antiguo del fútbol inglés, la FA Cup. El equipo estrelló el 1-0 al Chelsea en la final y se convirtió en el primer equipo en ganar ocho copas

El Manchester City clinched another successful season by winning the FA Cup trophy for the eighth time, defeating Chelsea in the Wembley Stadium final. The 1-0 victory was scored by Antoine Semenyo in the 70th minute, with a close-ranged header after a well-combined play initiated by Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland.

The game showcased contrasting realities between the two teams during the campaign. The City arrived with the aim of achieving a domestic double, having previously conquered the EFL Cup weeks ago. Chelsea, on the other hand, aimed to salvage an irregular season and maintain chances of closing the year with a championship. The first half saw the City dominating possession but having difficulties to create chances against a compact and organized Chelsea defense.

After the half time break, both teams started to play with more verticality and left space in defense. Semenyo scored the decisive goal after a well-performed team play. The net was saved by James Trafford in the final stages, as Chelsea tried to overcome a significant deficit. With the victory, the City took the eighth title in the tournament's history and maintains hopes of competing for the Premier League trophy.

The Chelsea's loss means that their last opportunity to secure a title this year elapsed, increasing the pressure on the club to reach European spots in their league season and initiate a reorganisation in the summer





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