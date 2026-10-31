Mexican Engineer Charged in U.S. for Designing CJNG Drug Smuggling Tunnel

Luis Manuel Hernández Victoria, dubbed 'El Ingeniero,' is accused by U.S. authorities of designing a sophisticated underground tunnel connecting Mexico and California, which was used by the CJNG to smuggle over a ton of cocaine. The indictment highlights the ongoing threat of transnational crime and the high stakes involved in trafficking operations.

The U.S. government has charged Mexican national Luis Manuel Hernández Victoria, aka ' El Ingeniero,' with providing material support to a terrorist organization for designing and constructing a sophisticated underground transborder tunnel for the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación ( CJNG).

The indictment, announced by the Southern District of California, accuses Hernández of conspiring to build and use the tunnel to import controlled substances, a charge that could lead to life imprisonment and a $21 million fine. The tunnel was discovered on May 29, 2026, containing over a ton of cocaine, and Hernández is the seventh individual to be charged in connection with this smuggling operation.