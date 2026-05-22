Mexican Head of Government Assures World Cup Infrastructure Complete Before Tournament Start

Brugada announced that the government of Mexico City had made progress in the construction work related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 90% of the linked works completed and all the constructions related to the stadium completed. She also explained that the Calzada Flotante would be completed by the 31st May, with the rehabilitation of stations in the Metro linked to MIGA mobilised and also on track. Additionally, she announced the completion of the Park de Los Expositores before the start of the World Cup tournament.

A tres semanas del inicio de la Copa Mundial de Futbol 2026, la jefa de Gobierno, Clara Brugada, aseguró que las obras comprometidas por su administración para la justa deportiva estarán concluidas antes del arranque del torneo.

Aunque reconoció que los trabajos de rehabilitación en la Línea 2 del Sistema de Transporte Colectivo (STC) Metro comenzaron tarde por falta de recursos federales. Este 21 de mayo en conferencia, Brugada fue cuestionada directamente sobre si obras que aún se encuentran en desarrollo y con trabajos en marchas forzadas, como la Calzada Flotante de Tlalpan y la renovación del Metro, estarían concluidas para el Mundial, que iniciará en solo 21 días





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World Cup 2026 Infrastructure Completion Calzada Flotante Delay Rehabilitation Works Bad Weather

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