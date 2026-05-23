After receiving a ten-second penalty in the final test, Colapinto still performed well, remaining in the lead in Canada. While struggling with car problems in practice, Colapinto held on to his lead and maintained his position in the eleventh place, despite finishing tenth. General Keywords: Montreal, Canadian GP, strongricardo/strong Colapinto, strongrussell/strong power unit, power unit, strongbruno/strong power unit.

El piloto mexicanoricardocolapinto received a ten-second penalty at the end of the test, and little time to smooth out problems between his pilots as they prepare to clash again at 20:00 GMT.

The Mexican has a twenty-point deficit with the Italian in the overall classification and is determined to exploit his dominance at the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit, where he triumphed last year. Colapinto retained his pole position at the start of the first sprint in Canada by maneuvering effectively to blockrussell. In the sixth lap, the talented Italian, 19, made two aggressive but unsuccessful attacks on the outside againstbruno. He bypassedbrunoto claim second place in the mini-race.

Cadillacs reach the tenth place, despite receiving a ten-second penalty at the end of the test, which pushed him back to the twelfth position. However, Colapinto managed to finish ninth after gaining four spots from the start. Despite struggling with the power unit in practice, The Canadian did well in Canada





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