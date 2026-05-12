Mexican President Confirms Summit with European Union and Opening of New Chapter of Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirms that next week in Mexico City a summit between Mexico and the European Union will take place, led by the Mexican President, along with the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council. She also explains that the main objective of the meeting will be to finalize the signing of the modernized Comprehensive Economic Partnership between Mexico and the European Union, which has been in negotiation for several years.

Mexico 's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirms that next week in Mexico City a summit between Mexico and the European Union will be held, led by the Mexican President, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Subsecretary for North America, Roberto Velasco, also confirmed that high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, will attend, along with EU trade officials. The agreement aims to expand market access for Mexican products in Europe. Sheinbaum Pardo explains that one of the main objectives of the meeting will be to finalize the signing of the modernized Comprehensive Economic Partnership between Mexico and the European Union, a process that has been in negotiation for several years.

The revised treaty will allow for the exemption of new products and preferential access to the European market for Mexican agricultural products, in addition to recognizing new national designations of origin. It also includes industries that were not covered in the original agreement from 2000, including digital trade and specific chapters for small and medium-sized enterprises





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Mexico European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Trade Negotiations Access Market Strengthen Commercial Agreement

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