México confronts risk education crisis, as over 26.6% of population over 15 lacks higher education in the country.

Mexico's higher education crisis has grown alarming, with over 27 million people having no formal higher education. This includes 3.9 million total illiterate individuals. Chiapas has the highest illiteracy rate at 44.9%, followed closely by Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca and finally Veracruz.

En México se estima que hay 27 millones 233,798 personas en riesgo educativo, equivalente al 26.6% de la población mayor de 15 años del país.

De esta cifra, 3.9 millones son analfabetos, 7.4 millones no tienen la primaria terminada y 15.8 millones cuentan con secundaria trunca. Con cifras al 2025 del Instituto Nacional para la Educación de los Adultos, Chiapas con más de 1.8 millones de personas, equivalentes al 44.9% de su población que tienen 15 años o más, se coloca como la entidad con mayor riesgo educativo del país; seguido de Michoacán, con el 40%; Guerrero, con el 39.3%; Oaxaca con el 37.3% y Veracruz con el 36.7 por ciento.

En analfabetismo Guerrero ocupó el primer lugar con el 10.2% de la población de 15 años o más que no sabe leer o escribir





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Mexico Education Crisis Illiteracy Rate Higher Education Undocumented

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