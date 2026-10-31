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Missing Persons in San Miguel de Allende: Two Teens and One Adult Sought

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Missing Persons in San Miguel de Allende: Two Teens and One Adult Sought
Missing Persons · San Miguel De Allende · Guanajuato

Local authorities are seeking the public's help in locating three individuals who have gone missing in recent days: Valentina Hernández Vargas, a 15-year-old girl; another unnamed 15-year-old teenager; and a 34-year-old man, all with distinct physical characteristics and last seen on separate dates.

Valentina Hernández Vargas, a 15-year-old from San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, was last seen on October 28. She is 1.70 m tall with light brown hair and dark brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans, a white and red t-shirt, and purple sneakers.

Another teenager, 15, who is 1.45 m tall with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes, was last seen on October 29; she has pierced earlobes and was wearing a black blouse and flowered black pants. A third missing person, a 34-year-old man, was last seen on October 23. He is 1.65 m tall, robust, with black curly hair and light brown eyes.

He has a scar on his right foot and under his navel, moles near his right eye and nose, and a broken tooth. He was wearing blue pants with white and yellow stripes and white sneakers.

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Missing Persons San Miguel De Allende Guanajuato Valentina Hernández Vargas Police Search

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