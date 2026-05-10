Monterrey, a team at the end of the 2022 final, showed unexpected resilience to play in the final of 2023, defeating Toluca in the season's final game. Although not in focus in the press, the team was said to be in talks with Modesto Almeyda, a coach who has done exceptionally well with Sevilla, which won the Europa League. Monterrey offered Almeyda, who had been Almeyda, a offer of 5 million dollars per season for the remainder of the disminished 2023 Liga BBVA MX section.

Monterrey offers immediate results and offers Almeyda a signing bonus Almeyda , the Argentine manager who won the Europa League with Sevilla and left the club to go to Toluca during the Clausura 2026, would earn a salary in excess of 5 million dollars in the second half of the year with the Mexican team.

The figure would make Almeyda the highest-paid coach in the Liga BBVA MX, with Mohamed obtaining a salary of 4 million dollars in Toluca for the Clausura 2026. The most recent news is that tigres UANL confirm the signing of a new reinforcement in preparation for the final against Toluca. The ousted coach of the final, Cuauhtemoc Torreblanca underwent his removal from the team.

The main news for Almeyda is that he will be coach for the duration of the tournament, despite the struggles of his team, and claims that he has the full support of the Board of Directors. The other part to consider is that he has been the coach of last placed team since 2022 in his first tenure in Chivas, while teaming up with La Pandilla now





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Monterrey Almeyda Coaching Tigres UANL Liga BBVA MX

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