Peruvian News Headlines

This news text covers various topics such as political threats, armed incidents, school calendar adjustments, and social issues. It also mentions the presidential election in Peru and the opposition's criticism of the government.

Candidato de ultraderecha López Aliaga amenaza con cárcel al jefe electoral de Perú; acusa fraude sin pruebas Sujeto armado irrumpe en el Instituto Cultural Mexicano de Washington; huía de la policía Ajustes al calendario escolar debe respetar derechos de alumnos y docentes: SNTE; propone adelantar inicio de ciclo 2026-2027 PRI condena 'represión' a campesinos en Zacatecas; 'valientes deberían ser para detener a los narcopolíticos de su partido' Piden justicia para Sergio Daniel, joven boxeador asesinado en Sonora; madre busca ser escuchada por Sheinbaum Sheinbaum critica a oposición por visita de Díaz Ayuso; todavía piensan que México inició cuando llegó Hernán Cortés, dice CNDH Pide a la SEP revisar recorte al calendario escolar; medida traslada el problema a las familias, advierte Avistan A 5 ajolotes del altiplano en el Lago Tláhuac-Xico; autoridades los pone bajo protección especial Acusan que agresión a candidata Coahuila fue por tensión interna de Morena; autoridades investigan para deslindar responsabilidades, si proclama los resultados oficiales que actualmente le dejan fuera de la segunda vuelta por muy pocos miles de votos, y sobre los que insiste en denunciar sin pruebas un fraude en su contra.

Proceso electoral e incluso convocar elecciones complementarias, un escenario que el JNE ya ha descartado.

'Señor Burneo, usted se está comiendo una cana (cárcel) de 20 años si se atreve con su grupete del JNE a proclamar sin transparencia dos ganadores, sin contar bien los votos' Crisis en el gobierno de Perú: renuncian el canciller y el ministro de Defensa por aplazamiento de compra de aviones a E





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Peru Election Threats Armed Incidents School Calendar Adjustments Political Criticism Opposition Government

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