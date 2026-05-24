Photographer Pieter Henket Collaborates with Mexican Creatives for 'Birds of Mexico City' Series

Pieter Henket, a renowned photographer known for his celebrity portraits, has collaborated with Mexican creatives for his latest project, 'Birds of Mexico City.' The series features a diverse group of young Mexicans redefining contemporary expressions of identity, tradition, and spirituality.

El fotógrafo neerlandés Pieter Henket reúne en el libro Birds of Mexico City una colección de retratos realizados junto al estilista Chino Castilla y otros creativos mexicanos.

Carmen Serratos protagoniza uno de los más poderosos retratos del nuevo proyecto fotográfico del holandés Pieter Henket, conocido por sus retratos de celebridades. Ixchel Paz, una joven modelo mexicana, desafía los estereotipos del modelaje y protagoniza otro retrato en la serie. Henket toma como set el antiguo inmueble General Prim para gestar esta serie que se centra en una nueva generación de jóvenes mexicanos que están redefiniendo las expresiones contemporáneas del género, la identidad, la tradición y la espiritualidad.

La colaboración con el estilista Chino Castilla y otros creativos mexicanos es una de las partes más importantes del proyecto





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Photographer Collaboration Creatives Mexico City Birds Of Mexico City Identity Tradition Spirituality Creativity Mexican Culture

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