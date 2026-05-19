La conferencia se centró en estrategias de prevención y fiscalización de fraude en Medicaid mediante colaboración estatal y federal. Los líderes gubernamentales y funcionarios federales, junto con expertos en Medicaid y Medicare, representantes hospitalarios, aseguradoras y especialistas en tecnología y cumplimiento regulatorio, discutieron el futuro del sistema de tecnologías sanitarias y cómo garantizar la interoperabilidad y la adquisición electrónica de expedientes médicos en Puerto Rico.

Este informe destacado de la conferencia se enfoca específicamente en 'PR Medicaid: Leading the 'Crush Fraud' Strategy with State and Federal Forces', en la que se examina la estrategia de prevención y fiscalización de fraude en Medicaid mediante colaboración entre el estado y la federal.

Al participar en la conferencia, líderes gubernamentales y funcionarios federales, junto con expertos en Medicaid y Medicare, representantes hospitalarios, aseguradoras y especialistas en tecnología y cumplimiento regulatorio, discuten el futuro del sistema de tecnologías sanitarias y cómo garantizar la interoperabilidad y la adquisición electrónica de expedientes médicos en Puerto Rico





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Medicina Inmunidad Políticas Públicas PR Medicaid Leading State And Federal Forces Crush Fraud Strategy Interoperability Electronic Exami

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