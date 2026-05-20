President Trump to Discuss Taiwan with Lai Ching-te and Arms Sale Decision

This news highlights President Trump's intentions to have a conversation with the Taiwanese counterpart and his decision regarding a significant arms sale to Taiwan.

This news reports on President Trump 's intention to have a conversation with his Taiwan ese counterpart Lai Ching-te, as well as his willingness to maintain dialogue on the Taiwan issue.

During his recent trip to China, President Trump described their meeting as 'incredible', implying a closer relationship with China. His intentions to have a direct conversation with Taiwan might have strained relations with China, which considers Taiwan as a part of its own territory.

However, President Trump has yet to decide whether or not to proceed with the planned arms sale to Taiwan





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Politics President Trump Taiwan Lai Ching-Te China Direct Conversation Arms Sale Legislators Translocation

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