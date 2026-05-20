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President Trump to Discuss Taiwan with Lai Ching-te and Arms Sale Decision

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President Trump to Discuss Taiwan with Lai Ching-te and Arms Sale Decision
PoliticsPresident TrumpTaiwan
📆5/20/2026 2:55 PM
📰El Economista
21 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 43% · Publisher: 86%

This news highlights President Trump's intentions to have a conversation with the Taiwanese counterpart and his decision regarding a significant arms sale to Taiwan.

This news reports on President Trump 's intention to have a conversation with his Taiwan ese counterpart Lai Ching-te, as well as his willingness to maintain dialogue on the Taiwan issue.

During his recent trip to China, President Trump described their meeting as 'incredible', implying a closer relationship with China. His intentions to have a direct conversation with Taiwan might have strained relations with China, which considers Taiwan as a part of its own territory.

However, President Trump has yet to decide whether or not to proceed with the planned arms sale to Taiwan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

El Economista /  🏆 3. in MX

Politics President Trump Taiwan Lai Ching-Te China Direct Conversation Arms Sale Legislators Translocation

 

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