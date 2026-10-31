Pumas fights for its life in Puebla: The playoffs are at stake

In a decisive match, Pumas visits Puebla with the sole goal of winning to stay within reach of the playoffs. Both teams face the specter of elimination and need the three points to maintain their aspirations in the Apertura 2026 championship.

Puebla and Pumas arrive at Matchday 15 with the obligation to win to keep alive their hopes of a playoff spot. Mathematically, they still have a chance, but losing here would practically mean elimination from the tournament.

Both teams are outside the top 8 and cannot afford to drop points. University Club has only won 1 of its last 6 games, while Puebla has a 7-game winless streak. The Angelopolis stadium could be the setting where Pumas revives its hopes or where Puebla bids farewell to the competition.