SHEGLAM launches a new makeup collection inspired by Rick and Morty, with galactic shadows, bright glosses and packaging worthy of another universe that transforms galactic characters, portals and references into colorful and shiny beauty products.

The capsule combines metallic tones, glossy finishes and packaging with direct references to some of the most recognizable moments of the series. One of the most striking products is the palette 'The Adventures of Morty Baked', which includes ten metallic, satin and neutral shadows, much more versatile than they seem at first glance.

SHEGLAM lanzó una nueva colección de maquillaje inspirada en Rick and Morty, con sombras galácticas, glosses brillantes y empaques dignos de otro universo que transforma personajes, portales y referencias galácticas en productos de belleza llenos de color y brillo.

La colección incluye una propuesta mucho más completa, divertida y visualmente 'caótica', manteniendo la estética sci-fi que caracteriza a la serie. Entre los productos más llamativos destaca la paleta 'The Adventures of Morty Baked', que incluye ten sombras con acabados metálicos, satinados y neutros, mucho más versátiles de lo que parece a primera vista





El_Universal_Mx / 🏆 7. in MX We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rick And Morty Makeup Collection Galactic Shadows Bright Glosses Packaging Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection Cosmic Characters Portals References Beauty Products Metallic Tones Glossy Finishes Packaging With Direct References Palette Shadows Versatile Metallic Satin Neutral Product Capsule Collection

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