Stars Shine Bright: The Celebrity Costume Rundown for Halloween 2024

From Kim Kardashian as North West to Chloe Bailey as a sexy Meg Griffin, celebrities are pulling out all the stops for Halloween 2024. Check out the most outrageous and iconic costumes that have hit social media so far.

The Halloween weekend is in full swing, and the celebrity costume contest has reached its peak. This year, imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery - just ask the stars who've transformed into pop culture icons.

From Kim Kardashian channeling her blue-haired, pierced daughter North West to Sabrina Carpenter reviving Britney Spears' 'I'm a Slave 4 U' era, the early-publishers are all about the tribute. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer and her son dressed as Janet and Michael Jackson, and Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner went as a pair of Zara Larssons.

For those seeking the unexpected, Chloe Bailey rocked a sexy Meg Griffin from Family Guy, Kali Uchis donned Natalie Portman's pink wig from Closer, and Lizzo transformed into anime character Seiko Ayase from Dandadan. Of course, the queens of Halloween - Heidi Klum and Beyoncé - are bound to drop jaws with their extravagant looks, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan always brings something hilarious. With more parties on the horizon, consider this just the warm-up for even more outrageous transformations.