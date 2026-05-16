Stephanie Brewer: US pressure on Mexico, threats to military action, and the need to break links between organized crime and authorities

Stephanie Brewer, director of WOLA, criticizes the double standard of the Mexican government in demanding evidence for extradition while extraditing over 90 Mexicans without trial and keeping thousands in pretrial detention. She also mentions the recurrent threat of the Trump administration to execute a direct military action against drug trafficking in Mexico and the need to break links between organized crime and authorities.

Stephanie Brewer , director of WOLA , criticizes Sheinbaum 's double standard: demands evidence for Rocha Moya , but extradites over 90 Mexicans without trial and keeps thousands in pretrial detention, violating human rights and due process .

- A unilateral US operation in Mexico to capture the ex-governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, would be 'an extreme act to break the bilateral relationship', says the director for Mexico of the Office of Washington for Latin America (WOLA), Stephanie Brewer. - The recurrent threat of the Trump administration, under President Donald Trump, to execute a direct military action against drug trafficking in Mexico is 'credible' and 'worrying', especially because Trump has designated that criminal group and others as 'foreign terrorist organizations'.

- Brewer explains that this framework allows the US, according to its internal legislation, to take direct military actions against individuals designated as drug traffickers. - Brewer also mentions that a US military operation to capture Rocha Moya and other officials requested for extradition would 'break' the bilateral relationship.

- Brewer emphasizes that the pattern followed by Trump towards Mexico is to demand, pressure, and threaten, creating 'a lot of pressure', without the US president seeming to care about the government of Sheinbaum meeting his demands. - Brewer also mentions that the options available to Trump to pressure Mexico are wide and not limited to military intervention.

- Brewer also mentions that there are diplomatic pressures, such as the review of the 53 Mexican consulates in the US and the potential closure of some of them, as reported by the US State Department on Thursday. - Brewer emphasizes that, in the case of the extradition request to the US of Rubén Rocha Moya, it is clear that a 'priority absolute' of the government of the president Sheinbaum should be to break the links between her party, Morena, and organized crime.

- Brewer also mentions that Mexicans overwhelmingly reject the idea that their country should make decisions based on the agenda of another nation, but at the same time they wonder why the fight against the alliance between politicians and criminals is not a criterion that guides the government's actions. - Brewer also mentions that it is not only a sovereignty issue, as repeated by Claudia Sheinbaum, but also a problem of arbitrariness and a problem of not attacking the root of the problem, because even if Rocha Moya is extradited, that would not change the system in which organized crime operates in Mexico.

- Brewer emphasizes that the power of organized crime in Mexico does not come primarily from weapons, but from collusion, tolerance, and connections with authorities, and this is seen at all levels, especially at the municipal and state levels





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Stephanie Brewer WOLA Sheinbaum Rocha Moya Trump Military Action Extradition Organized Crime Human Rights Due Process Bilateral Relationship Diplomatic Pressures Review Of Consulates Closure Of Consulates Arbitrariness Needs To Break Links Between Organized Crime A

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