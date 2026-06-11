Summer Camp CONALEP 2026: More than 600 students from all over the country participate in Guanajuato to strengthen their integral formation and consolidate institutional programs that promote practical education, creativity and entrepreneurship as tools to transform academic training into high-impact social and economic solutions.

The Summer Camp CONALEP 2026 brings together more than 600 students from all over the country in Guanajuato. The event aims to strengthen the integral formation of students and consolidate institutional programs that promote practical education, creativity and entrepreneurship as tools to transform academic training into high-impact social and economic solutions.

El Summer Camp CONALEP reúne en Guanajuato a más de 600 estudiantes de todo el país. El encuentro impulsa el emprendimiento y fortalece la formación integral de los estudiantes.

Durante el acto inaugural, el director nacional del Colegio de Educación Profesional Técnica (CONALEP), Rodrigo Alejandro Rojas Navarrete, destacó que no solo se celebra un evento con enfoque académico, sino que también se abre un espacio para las ideas, la creatividad, la innovación y el futuro. Por su parte, y en representación del Gobierno del Estado, el director general del Instituto de Innovación, Ciencia y Emprendimiento para la Competitividad (IDEA GTO), habló sobre la visión sistémica que permite el trabajo en equipo y la importancia que tiene la inteligencia artificial para la sociedad.

Como parte del encuentro, las y los participantes desarrollarán retos de innovación aplicada, dinámicas colaborativas, espacios de mentoría y presentarán propuestas de solución a distintos desafíos





PeriodicoCorreo / 🏆 14. in MX We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Summer Camp CONALEP Entrepreneurship Innovation Robotics Critical Thinking Problem-Solving Collaborative Work Digital And Technological Skills Guanajuato Collegio De Educación Profesional Técnica (CON Gobierno Del Estado Instituto De Innovación Ciencia Y Emprendimiento Para La Competitividad (I Aldelmo Emmanuel Reyes Pablo Nicolás Gutiérrez Ortega

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

La fiesta del Mundial 2026 comienza con Shakira y Belinda: guía completa del concierto inauguralAdemás de la participación de Shakira y Belinda se confirmó la participación de J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández y más estrellas en el Mundial 2026

Read more »

¿Cómo operarán las sucursales bancarias el jueves 11 de junio ante la inauguración del Mundial 2026?La Asociación de Bancos de México destacó que la prestación de los servicios bancarios es prioritaria, y que la banca en su conjunto, es un actor

Read more »

Pronósticos de lluvias para México vs Sudáfrica, preventas de Xbox y nuevas tecnologías en 2026Resumen de noticias: pronósticos de fuertes lluvias para el partido México vs Sudáfrica, preventa de Halo Campaign Evolved y Gears of War E-Day en Amazon México, regreso de clásicos de Xbox en 2026, película de superhéroes en Netflix con límite de tiempo, oferta de internet ilimitado para Mundial 2026, declaraciones de Mark Zuckerberg sobre Apple, nuevas power banks 2026, lanzamientos de Gigabyte en Computex 2026, aniversario de serie de ciencia ficción con Kurt Russell, nuevos productos Dyson, uso de drones para rescate en EEUU, L'Oréal impulsando hub tecnológico de belleza en México, análisis psicológico de la presión en Mundial 2026, Labubu mundialista en Amazon, y inversión de Disney en Disneyland París.

Read more »

Industrial Activity in Coahuila Continues to Decline, with Manufacturing Sector Suffering the MostThe monthly activity index for the federal entities (IMAIEF) reported a -7.9% annual variation in February 2026 for Coahuila's industrial activity. In January of the same year, the annual variation was -8.1%. The IMAIEF provides short-term statistical information to monitor the behavior of secondary activities in the states, based on other surveys conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), such as the Monthly Industrial Manufacturing Survey (EMIM), National Survey of Construction Enterprises (ENEC), and National Survey of Employment and Occupation (ENOE). In terms of industrial sector, the manufacturing industries dropped by 9.3% in February 2026 compared to February 2025, with a 12.8% annual drop in January. The generation, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity, water, and natural gas fell by -14.4% in February 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, with a 11.1% annual drop in January. The mining sector saw an annual drop of 1.5% in February 2026, with a 1.6% increase in January. The construction sector was the only one to grow in the first two months of 2026, with a 5.8% increase in January and a 3.6% increase in February, both in annual terms.

Read more »