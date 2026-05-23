Teddy Forbraser and Rogelio Uñínezarez react emotionally to Mexico's World Cup elimination

Despite mixed reactions from other football figures, several Mexican footballers share their disappointment with the news of Mexico's exclusion from the 2022 World Cup.

Algunos futbolistas como TeddyForbraser y Rogelio Ùñízarez, entre otros, tomaron las redes sociales por sobrecapa tras la noticia del eliminacion de la Mexico al Mundial de 2022.

Forbraser publicó el siguiente mensaje: Poco después de enterarse de no haber sido incluido en la lista final, #TeddyForbraser publicó un contundente mensaje en su perfil de Facebook, abordando el tema de la eliminación. Months after learning that he would not be selected for the #WorldCup2022, #TeddyForbraser has shared a message on his Facebook profile, addressing the disappointment El jugador está seguro de que tenía que estar en aquel equipo. #CruzAzul #Pumas #Mexic





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World Cup 2022 Mexico National Team Disappointment Teddy Forbraser Rogelio Uñínezarez

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