Three AI Giants to Go Public: Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX Valued at $5.2 Trillion Combined

Three leading AI and technology companies are preparing for their stock market debuts within the next year. Together, Space X, Anthropic, and OpenAI are expected to command a combined market capitalization of $5.2 trillion, dwarfing the total value of all US stock market listings over the past 40 years.

Three AI companies are set to go public within a year, boasting valuations that surpass what other companies have raised over several decades. The stock market s are eagerly anticipating the arrival of these tech giants.

Within the next six months, three companies will begin trading in the United States, collectively holding a market capitalization of $5.2 trillion. Space X, Anthropic, and OpenAI will be worth more than any listings on US exchanges in the past 40 years combined. Market data indicates that when Elon Musk's SpaceX made its initial public offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ on June 12, it raised $75 billion with a valuation close to $2 trillion.

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Anthropic prepares November US stock listing

According to reports from the Financial Times, Anthropic, an AI development company, is scheduled to go public in November. The company has confirmed this news, with its IPO expected on November 9. It aims to raise up to $100 billion, with support from NVIDIA, the world's largest company in terms of market cap, which may acquire up to $10 billion in shares. Anthropic is estimated to be worth $2 trillion.

It will also receive backing from tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Another AI trailblazer, OpenAI, has delayed its entry into the US stock market until 2027. The company behind ChatGPT decided to wait until the first quarter of the upcoming year due to uncertainty surrounding the AI industry, as per media reports. Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, confirmed this timeline, stating that the market debut will not occur this year.

Estimates suggest the company will seek between $1.2 and $1.4 trillion in capital from stock market investors. The University of Florida recently reported that from 1980 to last year, 3,365 companies went public with a total value of $4.1 trillion. This represents 40 years of market activity.

AI giants surpass historical market totals

In contrast, the three AI companies (Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX) together will have a market value of $5.2 trillion in less than six months. These companies will rank among the most valuable in the world, comparable to Amazon or Meta Platform, though smaller than NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, or Microsoft. With these companies entering the market at such high valuations, one might think their growth potential is limited.

However, they have already secured significant funding from institutional investors in pre-IPO rounds, meaning these early backers will reap enormous rewards once the companies go public. OpenAI is reportedly hours away from receiving a $30 billion investment, following a successful funding round. Earlier this year, the company raised $122 billion from investors like Softbank, Microsoft, Amazon, and NVIDIA, valuing it at approximately $852 billion.

Early investors capture massive pre-IPO rewards

This new influx of $30 billion could push its public debut valuation to between $1.2 and $1.4 trillion. Similarly, Anthropic, which is expected to be valued at $2 trillion, was worth only $180 billion 24 months ago. In February, it raised $30 billion, boosting its valuation to $380 billion. In May, it secured an additional $65 billion from institutional investors, bringing its value to $965 billion just before its public listing.

Marco Moreno, a partner at Cerity Partners, noted that companies like OpenAI and Anthropic rely heavily on private funding in their early stages and are attractive to capital investors due to their AI edge.

"Private capital plays a much larger role in financing these companies today. " Janneth Quiroz Zamora, head of analysis at Monex Casa de Bolsa, commented on the possibility of large investors profiting while leaving risk to smaller ones, stating that it is typical for early investors to benefit from sharp increases, but there is no evidence of a widespread strategy to shift losses to minor shareholders.