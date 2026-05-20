US Department of Homeland Security Collaborates with Spanish Police in Probe of Ex-Spanish PM's Alleged Money Laundering

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States collaborated with the Spanish police in an investigation into alleged money laundering by former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, leading to a probe by the National Court.

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos colaboró con la policía española en la investigación sobre blanqueo de capitales que dio lugar al proceso abierto por la Audiencia Nacional contra el expresidente del Gobierno español José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero , según informó un portavoz del departamento.

El tribunal español informó el martes de que Zapatero estaba siendo investigado por presuntamentey blanqueo de capitales, lo que supone un nuevo revés para el Gobierno de izquierdas, ya acosado por otros escándalos de corrupción





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Department Of Homeland Security Spanish Police José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero Alleged Money Laundering Investigation National Court

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