Virginia Guillén Ávalos, Pemex Employee, Reported 100% Income Increase, Spent $40 Million on Her Daughter's Party

Virginia Guillén Ávalos reported a substantial income increase and spent around $40 million on hiring a star-studded group of entertainers for her extravagant daughter's sixteenth birthday party.

Virginia Guillén Ávalos , Pemex worker and host of a high-priced 15-year-old daughter's birthday party in Tabasco, reported substantial income from her stock investments in her most recent Declaration of Assets and Interests.

In her draft made on May 13, she stated that her salary from her work as a technical worker B at Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP) in 2024 totaled 602,637 pesos, while the amount she gained from her investment in investment funds was 625,340 pesos. In total, her income in 2024 was 1,227,671 pesos, against 581,26 in 2025. This increase in her income was over 100% compared to the previous year.

Despite this increase, in her Declaration of Assets and Interests of 2025, she didn't report any other income that was not from her work at Pemex. Back in 2024, Guillén reported working as a technical worker B, earning 38,000 pesos a month from Pemex, even though she spent only about 40 million pesos on her daughter's extravagant party.

Currently, she works as a technical worker B at Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP), receiving a monthly salary of 54,668 pesos, as reported in the Declaration of Assets and Interests of May 13, 2025





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Virginia Guillén Ávalos Stock Investments Income Increase Daughter's Party

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